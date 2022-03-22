Electroneum 24-Hour Volume Hits $276,040.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $109.75 million and approximately $276,040.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1,617.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,915,761,216 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

