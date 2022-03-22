Ellipsis Price Reaches $0.18 (EPS)

Ellipsis (EPS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $115.90 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00036655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00107398 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 648,462,769 coins and its circulating supply is 635,746,105 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

