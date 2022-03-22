Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$44.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$45.50 to C$44.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$980.53.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$31.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$24.03 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

