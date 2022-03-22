Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.50

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 14506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.17 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 18.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

