Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.50

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 14506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.46.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.17 million during the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 18.51%.
About Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.