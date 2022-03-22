Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of EBF opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79. Ennis has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter worth $2,372,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ennis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ennis by 102,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.