Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of EBF opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79. Ennis has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $21.94.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%.
Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ennis (EBF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.