Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,060

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($28.50) to GBX 2,060 ($27.12) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,400 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($35.55) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,430 ($31.99) to GBX 2,530 ($33.31) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,430.00.

Shares of GMVHF opened at $21.85 on Friday. Entain has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

