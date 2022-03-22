Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Million

Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will post $4.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.88 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,537.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $50.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $51.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $188.10 million, with estimates ranging from $185.45 million to $190.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales purchased 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOSE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,305. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $219.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

