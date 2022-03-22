Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Athenex, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Athenex in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.42).
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a negative net margin of 166.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
ATNX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Athenex by 432.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Athenex by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Athenex (Get Rating)
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
