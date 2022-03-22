Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Athenex, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Athenex in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.42).

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a negative net margin of 166.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

ATNX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Athenex by 432.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Athenex by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athenex (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.