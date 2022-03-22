Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $3.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.13. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

