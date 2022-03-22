EUNO (EUNO) One Day Volume Tops $2,951.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. EUNO has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $2,951.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.00274685 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,488,263,189 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.