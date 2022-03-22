Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Shares Down 1.5%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Europcar Mobility Group Company Profile

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers traditional car and light commercial vehicle rental services under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Buchbinder, and Fox Rent A Car brands.

