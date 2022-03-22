Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

