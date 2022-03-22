Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.53 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

