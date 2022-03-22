EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.15.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.56. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 62,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1,103.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 132,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 119,183 shares during the period. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.