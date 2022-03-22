EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.15.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.56. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 10.38 and a 1-year high of 23.41.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 62,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1,103.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 132,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 119,183 shares during the period. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.