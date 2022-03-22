Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,835 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,762,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

