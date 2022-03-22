Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,166 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $936.95. The company had a trading volume of 303,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,135,789. The firm has a market cap of $940.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $894.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $938.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.