Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.46. 5,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.10 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

