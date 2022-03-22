Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,192. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $11.15 on Tuesday, hitting $215.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average is $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of -199.01 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

