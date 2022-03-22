Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.21. 22,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.32. The company has a market cap of $207.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $262.35 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

