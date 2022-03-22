Everhart Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.05. The company had a trading volume of 400,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,030,281. The company has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.98 and its 200-day moving average is $305.32. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

