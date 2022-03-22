EVgo (EVGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

