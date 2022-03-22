Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Evolution Petroleum stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. 211,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.81 million, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.