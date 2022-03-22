Exosis (EXO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Exosis (EXO) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $6,645.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,889.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.40 or 0.07032989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00284918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.70 or 0.00871310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00101309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.02 or 0.00457028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00416358 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

