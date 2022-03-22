Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.51 Million

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) to report $573.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $577.34 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $479.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 105,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,655. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,924,000 after purchasing an additional 96,340 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

