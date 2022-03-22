FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.52. The stock had a trading volume of 292,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,387. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

