Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. 789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,616. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Federal Signal has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

