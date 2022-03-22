FedEx’s (FDX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.30.

FedEx stock opened at $222.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.13 and a 200-day moving average of $239.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

