Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth $2,067,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 98.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.

