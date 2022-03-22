Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

FIS stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,106. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

