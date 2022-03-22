Financial Contrast: Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) vs. Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Cepton alerts:

This table compares Cepton and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41% Visteon 1.48% 11.42% 2.79%

This table compares Cepton and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.77 billion 1.06 $41.00 million $1.44 73.11

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cepton and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30

Cepton currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 446.67%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $127.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Visteon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visteon beats Cepton on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.