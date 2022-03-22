Finward Bancorp (FNWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 4th

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNWD opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.28). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.36% of Finward Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

