Finward Bancorp (FNWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 4th

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FNWD opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.51.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.28). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.
About Finward Bancorp (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finward Bancorp (FNWD)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.