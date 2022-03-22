First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director E. Leland Reynolds Acquires 1,000 Shares

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) Director E. Leland Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $21,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FCCO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178. The firm has a market cap of $161.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Community by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Community (FCCO)
