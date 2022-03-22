First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $45.40 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after buying an additional 761,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,779,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

