First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.
Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 73.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $766,000.
About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
