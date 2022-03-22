First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Financial grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $453.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.83.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.