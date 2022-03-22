First Pacific Financial Has $493,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Pacific Financial lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.39. 32,568,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,260,273. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.