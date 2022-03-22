First Pacific Financial Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617,909 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.