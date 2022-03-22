First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $184.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

