First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Position Lowered by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,170. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

