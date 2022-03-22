First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.04 and last traded at $47.86. 181,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 236,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.