FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FGROY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

