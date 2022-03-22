Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $173.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.00.

FLGZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

