Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.90.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of F traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. 72,036,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,545,258. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
