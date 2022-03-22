Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Plans $3.90 Dividend

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 3.9028 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:FOVSY opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $137.63.

Separately, VTB Capital downgraded Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

