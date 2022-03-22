ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of FORG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,218. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.