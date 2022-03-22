Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Fortive were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,863,000 after buying an additional 1,026,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

