Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,036 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $26.50.

