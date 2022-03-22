Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of TDOC opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $199.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.