Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,688 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $104,627,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,250 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

