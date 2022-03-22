Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $121,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

